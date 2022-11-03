Left Menu

Tributes paid to Major Purshottam on 23rd death anniversary

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:15 IST
Tributes paid to Major Purshottam on 23rd death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

The Srinagar-based Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Ministry of Defence on Thursday paid rich tributes to Major P Purshottam, who was killed along with five other soldiers in a suicide attack by militants on this day in 1999.

Wreaths were laid at the Major Purshottam Memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment of the Army here, a defence spokesman said.

''In a solemn and poignant ceremony held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, all ranks of the Public Relations Office, paid rich tributes to Major P Purushottam, the then Defence PRO , and five soldiers, including one Junior Commissioned Officer, who were killed in a Fidayeen attack on this day in 1999,'' the spokesman said.

Major Purushottam and his comrades fought the militants who had launched the attack on his office on November 3, 1999. The officer and his colleagues were killed while saving three journalists who were present in the PRO’s office at the time of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022