Tributes paid to Major Purshottam on 23rd death anniversary

The Srinagar-based Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Ministry of Defence on Thursday paid rich tributes to Major P Purshottam, who was killed along with five other soldiers in a suicide attack by militants on this day in 1999.

Wreaths were laid at the Major Purshottam Memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment of the Army here, a defence spokesman said.

''In a solemn and poignant ceremony held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, all ranks of the Public Relations Office, paid rich tributes to Major P Purushottam, the then Defence PRO , and five soldiers, including one Junior Commissioned Officer, who were killed in a Fidayeen attack on this day in 1999,'' the spokesman said.

Major Purushottam and his comrades fought the militants who had launched the attack on his office on November 3, 1999. The officer and his colleagues were killed while saving three journalists who were present in the PRO’s office at the time of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)