Left Menu

Will focus on checking economic and cyber offences, says Rajasthan's new DGP

Rajasthans new Director General of Police DGP Umesh Mishra on Thursday said he would focus on checking economic and cyber offences, which he referred to as emerging challenges.Mishra took over from ML Lather, who retired from service on Thursday.A 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Mishra said Rajasthan had done a lot of work to reduce the time taken in investigating cases and added that he wanted to raise the level of functioning of police stations to improve policing.The noose around professional criminals and organised crime will be tightened.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:37 IST
Will focus on checking economic and cyber offences, says Rajasthan's new DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's new Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra on Thursday said he would focus on checking economic and cyber offences, which he referred to as ''emerging challenges''.

Mishra took over from ML Lather, who retired from service on Thursday.

A 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, Mishra said Rajasthan had done a lot of work to reduce the time taken in investigating cases and added that he wanted to raise the level of functioning of police stations to improve policing.

''The noose around professional criminals and organised crime will be tightened. Another big challenge is economic offences. Many cases of cyber fraud and economic offences have come (to the police's notice). The Kaman area in Bharatpur district is notorious for this,'' he told reporters. Speaking on how he planned to improve the functioning of police stations, Mishra said, ''Complainants should be heard, prompt action should be taken and investigation should be fair. Core policing is done at the police station level. Once it is improved, policing in the entire state is improved.'' He added that he would prioritise the welfare of police personnel as DGP.

Senior Police Headquarters officers were present during a ceremony at the DGP chamber as Mishra took charge.

Earlier in the day, Lather was accorded a farewell at Rajasthan Police Academy where he said the state government's policy of mandatory FIR registration might have increased the number of registered cases but had provided justice to the weaker sections of society.

The outgoing DGP also congratulated the police personnel for reducing case pendency and the time taken to conduct investigations.

Highlighting Lather's achievements during his career, Additional DGP Rajiv Sharma described his service as inspirational.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022