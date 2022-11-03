Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Airbnb to provide guest data under draft EU plan - sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:51 IST
Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies will have to provide data on numbers using their services and how many nights they stay to national authorities under draft European Commission rules, people familiar with the matter said.

The data will be stored at a single digital entry point available to all public authorities, one of the people said.

The proposal, which the EU executive will announce next week, marks an effort to tackle the patchwork of different national laws across the 27-country zone regulating Airbnb and its peers.

