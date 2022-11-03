Left Menu

TN destitute dies with twin newborns after hospital denies admission

A destitute woman from Tamil Nadu, allegedly denied admission at a hospital here where she was taken to after developing labour pain, died with her twin newborn babies on Thursday, according to her neighbours.

Taking a strong view of the incident, the district health officer (DHO) Dr Manjunatha D N recommended suspension of the duty doctor.

According to her neighbours, Kasturi (30) was living in Bharati Nagar here with another destitute girl in a rented house.

Some of her neighbours raised some money for delivery after Kasturi developed labour pain on Wednesday evening and sent her in an autorickshaw to the Tumakuru district hospital.

The doctors and the hospital staff refused to admit her, saying that she does not have an aadhaar card or a 'Maternity Card' and sent her home, they alleged.

The duty doctor told her that she would write a slip referring her to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, the neighbours said.

The woman in pain returned home. This morning, the pain intensified and she gave birth to one child. While delivering another baby, she died of heavy bleeding.

Dr Manjunatha said he has recommended the suspension of the duty doctor who had refused to admit the patient.

"This is a dereliction of duty. Since I cannot order the duty doctor's suspension, I recommended it to the Tumakuru district deputy commissioner," the DHO told PTI.

He added that a detailed inquiry would also take place.

