Man falls to death from second floor of Bhiwandi building during fight

A man fell to his death from the second floor of a building in Bhiwandi in Thane district while fighting with another person, an official said on Thursday.

Sadique Ansari (26) from Katai village and the accused entered into an argument over bringing water on Wednesday, the Nizampura police station official said.

''Both fell down from the second floor passage of the building during the fight. Ansari died on the spot. We have registered a case under culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' he said.

The accused is yet to be arrested as he is hospitalised due to injuries sustained in the fall, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)