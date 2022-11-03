Left Menu

Former Pakistan PM Khan wounded in foot in shooting at convey, out of danger - media

(Adds details) ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country's east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said. Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country's east on Thursday, multiple local news channels said. Khan was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections. He was shot in the foot but was out of danger, media reports added.

His aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

