Russia protests to British ambassador over drone strike on Crimea

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:31 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had delivered a protest to the British ambassador after summoning her over the alleged involvement of British specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea last weekend.

"The demarche stressed that such confrontational actions by the British threatened to escalate the situation and could lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences," the ministry said in a statement.

