Case against steel unit owner, employee over blast that killed worker in Maha's Jalna district

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:03 IST
Police on Thursday said they have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the owner and an employee of a steel mill, where a worker was killed and five others were injured after a boiler exploded, in central Maharashtra’s Jalna district.

The incident took place at Geetai Steel Company located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area near Jalna town where the boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers on November 1, police said.

Six workers were injured in the blast and one of them, identified as Ajaykumar Rajbhar, later died.

An injured worker, Maheshwari Pande, lodged a complaint with the Chandajhira police station against the owner of the company and an employee who worked as a furnace melter at the firm, police said.

Based on the complaint, the duo was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), the police said.

