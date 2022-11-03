Illegal parking operation busted in Gurugram, four held

A joint team of the Chief Minister's Flying Squad and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Thursday busted an illegal parking racket on a civic body-owned land here, officials said.

The operators collected ''parking fees'' cash in the name of ''Bajrang Parking''. Four of them were nabbed and handed over to the police, Inspector Harish Kumar of the Chief Minister's Flying Squad said.

''The parking lot had been running for almost three years. The contractors of the lot were identified as Briju Yadav and Rajan. They were not at the spot during the raid,'' he added.

The lot operators charged Rs 100 for four wheelers and Rs 50 for two wheelers, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the operators and the workers under sections 384 (extortion), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 2 police station.

Raids are being conducted to nab the lot operators, said DLF Phase 2 police station SHO Satyender Kumar said.

