Left Menu

Illegal parking operation busted in Gurugram, four held

Four of them were nabbed and handed over to the police, Inspector Harish Kumar of the Chief Ministers Flying Squad said.The parking lot had been running for almost three years.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:40 IST
Illegal parking operation busted in Gurugram, four held
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of the Chief Minister's Flying Squad and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Thursday busted an illegal parking racket on a civic body-owned land here, officials said.

The operators collected ''parking fees'' cash in the name of ''Bajrang Parking''. Four of them were nabbed and handed over to the police, Inspector Harish Kumar of the Chief Minister's Flying Squad said.

''The parking lot had been running for almost three years. The contractors of the lot were identified as Briju Yadav and Rajan. They were not at the spot during the raid,'' he added.

The lot operators charged Rs 100 for four wheelers and Rs 50 for two wheelers, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the operators and the workers under sections 384 (extortion), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 2 police station.

Raids are being conducted to nab the lot operators, said DLF Phase 2 police station SHO Satyender Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022