Jawan commits suicide in Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:49 IST
An Army jawan on Thursday committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, an official source said.
The deceased belonged to Rashtriya Rifles (RR), he said, adding that inquest proceeding have been started into the incident. Further details are awaited.
