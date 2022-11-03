Fiji PM inaugurates Jaipur foot camp in capital Suva

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama inaugurated the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment camp in Fiji's capital Suva on Thursday, a release here said.

The camp has been sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs under its 'India for Humanity' programme and is being implemented by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the Jaipur-based organisation for the rehabilitation of the handicapped, the release from the artificial limb makers said.

“Prime Minister thanked the Indian Government and the High Commission for helping the Divyangs of Fiji and lauded the work done by BMVSS. The Prime Minister said that making 600 persons with disabilities walk again on Jaipur Foot is a laudable effort for which he would thank the Indian government,” the release said.

It was the second camp in Fiji. The first camp was held in 2011 during which 314 disabled benefitted but this time the number of beneficiaries would be almost double.

