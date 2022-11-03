MP cops nab four from Rajasthan for extortion racket involving obscene video clips

Four persons have been arrested by Indore police in Madhya Pradesh from neighbouring Rajasthan for allegedly extorting money from hundreds of persons by making obscene clips through video calls, a senior official said on Thursday.

The gang was using 1,100 mobile phones with different IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers to run the racket, Indore police commissioner Harinarayan Chari told reporters.

''The accused used to make video calls to hundreds of victims, and then record them for purposes of extortion. They would take money from victims by threatening to expose these obscene videos to kin and friends,'' he said.

In September, a 59-year-old man had hanged himself in Rajendra Nagar area here after being harassed in this manner, following which a probe began into this racket, the police commissioner said.

The accused are educated till Class IX-X and were operating from the rural parts of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, where several such gangs are active, Chari said.

