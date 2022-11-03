4 of family killed in road accident
Four people, including a baby, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between their car and a bus in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.The deceased were residents of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad, the police said. The four comprised a couple, their daughter and one-year old granddaughter, they said.A case was registered.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A case was registered. Investigation was on, they added.
