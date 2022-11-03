4 of family killed in road accident

Four people, including a baby, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between their car and a bus in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were residents of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad, the police said. The four comprised a couple, their daughter and one-year old granddaughter, they said.

A case was registered. Investigation was on, they added.

