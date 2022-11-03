Albania's Rama chastises "madhouse" UK in migrant row, praises Germany

Britain should look to Germany to learn how to cope with a wave of migrant arrivals, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday, chastising London for its depiction of Albanian nationals arriving to the country via the English Channel.

"To single out a community and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, this doesn't sound ... very British, sounds more like screams from a madhouse," Rama said while praising Berlin's response to migration policy.

British ministers have claimed that Albanians are behind a surge in arrivals by small boats across the English Channel and that many of them are involved in organised crime and seeking to abuse Britain's modern slavery laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)