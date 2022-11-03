Left Menu

Albania's Rama chastises "madhouse" UK in migrant row, praises Germany

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:29 IST
Albania's Rama chastises "madhouse" UK in migrant row, praises Germany
  • Country:
  • Germany

Britain should look to Germany to learn how to cope with a wave of migrant arrivals, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday, chastising London for its depiction of Albanian nationals arriving to the country via the English Channel.

"To single out a community and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, this doesn't sound ... very British, sounds more like screams from a madhouse," Rama said while praising Berlin's response to migration policy.

British ministers have claimed that Albanians are behind a surge in arrivals by small boats across the English Channel and that many of them are involved in organised crime and seeking to abuse Britain's modern slavery laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022