Gurugram: Accused in attempt to murder case gives cops a slip

A man, arrested in an attempt to murder case, escaped from a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, officials said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against the accused and the head constable who was on duty, they said, adding that the policeman will also be suspended.

A man, arrested in an attempt to murder case, escaped from a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, officials said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against the accused and the head constable who was on duty, they said, adding that the policeman will also be suspended. On October 21, two groups lodged separate FIRs following a brawl at the Silokhara village here, police said. Police nabbed one of the accused -- Praveen Sharma -- on October 31. He was admitted to a private hospital in the South City-1 area, officials said. The accused gave a slip to the head constable on duty on the pretext of going to the washroom, police said. An FIR has been registered against accused Praveen and head constable Mahender under sections 223 (escape from custody due to negligence by public servant), 224 (resistance by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station. ''Efforts are on to nab the accused. He will be arrested soon,'' said Inspector Satish Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 40 police station. PTI COR TDS TDS

