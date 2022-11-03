Ex-AP Minister, son held in forged documents case, judge rejects remand

The Andhra Pradesh CID police on Thursday arrested former minister and senior Telugu Desam party leader CH Ayyanna Patru and his son for allegedly using forged documents to obtain a 'No Objection Certificate' from the irrigation department during TDP rule to construct a boundary wall of his residence.

However, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Vizag refused to remand the TDP leader and his son and instructed the police to serve notice under 41 A of CrPC. Though the CID personnel registered a case against Ayyanna under Section 467 of IPC (whoever forges a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), the court mentioned that the Section 467 is not applicable in the case Cases under Sections 464 (making of a false document in the name of a fictitious person), 467 (Forgery of valuable security) and 474 read with 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), were among others.

The official said some of the sections under which the TDP leader was booked carry imprisonment up to 10 years.

Ayyanna Patrudu and his son were arrested at their residence in Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district, during the early hours today.

Tension prevailed during the arrest as the family members of Ayyanna Patrudu engaged in heated exchanges with the police. The family members alleged that the police personnel barged into the house to arrest the duo.

Several leaders of TDP condemned the arrest even as party cadres took out protest rallies in some parts of the state.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident, saying the arrest is to 'suppress' the voice of BC leaders who are questioning the exploitation of ''Uttarandhra'' by the ruling YSR Congress leaders.

