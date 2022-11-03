Left Menu

Two friends sexually assault teen, upload video on Facebook

A man was sent to judicial custody and a minor to a correction home on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting their 14-year-old friend, filming the act and uploading the video on a social media platform, police said on Thursday.According to the complaint filed by the victim, on Wednesday, both his friends who lived in the neighbourhood took him out on the pretext of feeding him.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:06 IST
A man was sent to judicial custody and a minor to a correction home on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting their 14-year-old friend, filming the act and uploading the video on a social media platform, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, on Wednesday, both his friends who lived in the neighbourhood took him out on the pretext of feeding him. Instead, they took him to a deserted place in Manesar village and sexually assaulted him.

Later, they uploaded the video of the incident on Facebook.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Manesar police station under the POCSO act at Manesar police station. ''Both the accused have been arrested. Both have left their studies and working in the local shops. Both were produced in courts from where the adult has been sent to Bhondsi jail and the minor has been sent to the correctional home,'' said inspector Vijay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Manesar police station.

