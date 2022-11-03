Left Menu

FACTBOX-Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties 1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan. 1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:18 IST
FACTBOX-Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt. Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks. 1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew. 1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties 1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled. 1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022