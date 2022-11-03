Mehbooba condemns attack on Imran
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the attack on former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in which he was injured. ''Condemn the cowardly attack on Imran Khan & pray for his swift recovery,'' Mehbooba tweeted.
Imran Khan on Thursday sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person, but the former Pakistan prime minister was out of danger in what his party claimed was an ''assassination attempt.'' The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab when 70-year-old Khan was leading the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.
