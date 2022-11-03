Left Menu

Four more arrested for Shillong rally violence

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-11-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 23:28 IST
Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in vandalism and assault during a rally organised in Shillong last week over unemployment, police said on Thursday.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of apprehensions in the incident has risen to five. One person was earlier arrested in connection with the violence.

''Four people have been arrested and a few others, who have been identified after scrutinising videos of the rally, have fled to evade arrest,'' East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said.

The arrests were made during raids conducted on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

They will be produced before a court in connection with three cases of assault and vandalism that took place on October 28, he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has reviewed the law and order situation following the violence at the rally that left three people injured and several vehicles damaged.

He said when permission is granted for holding such programmes, organisers are expected to follow due process and take a certain level of responsibility.

The rally was organised to demand that the state government fill up vacant posts in various departments.

The East Khasi Hills district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the organisers of the rally, Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), holding the outfit's leaders responsible for violation of the conditions laid down for taking out the rally.

The police have also registered six cases against FKJGP secretary Eddie Lyngdoh.

