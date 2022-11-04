Germany's Scholz: It is clear China, Germany are no friends of 'decoupling'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday that it was clear China and Germany were no friends of "decoupling".
But both need reciprocity and the same access for investments on both sides, and also prevent dependencies, Scholz said during his visit to Beijing.
