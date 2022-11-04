Left Menu

Poland has officially asked EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says

The fine was imposed just over a year ago because of Poland's failure to dissolve a disciplinary chamber for judges that Brussels said was politicised. The fines have been deducted from EU funds to Poland. Warsaw has since replaced the chamber with a new body, but critics say the problem of judges' independence being undermined has not been resolved.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:52 IST
Poland has officially asked EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland has submitted an official request to the European Union to suspend fines of 1 million euros a day imposed by the bloc's top court over Warsaw's failure to implement a court order concerning judicial reforms, a Polish minister said on Friday. The fine was imposed just over a year ago because of Poland's failure to dissolve a disciplinary chamber for judges that Brussels said was politicised. The fines have been deducted from EU funds to Poland.

Warsaw has since replaced the chamber with a new body, but critics say the problem of judges' independence being undermined has not been resolved. "We have filed a motion to suspend the imposition of penalties after the CJEU ruling on the Disciplinary Chamber," European Union Affairs Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told private broadcaster Polsat News.

Szynkowski vel Sek said the request contained "strong arguments" concerning the way the disciplinary system for judges had changed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022