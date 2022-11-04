Left Menu

DMK lauds TN govt for swiftly clearing waterlogging

The railway authorities have appreciated the Greater Chennai Corporation for taking steps to ensure that there was no water stagnation on railway tracks in Egmore here.Murasoli cited news reports of popular dailies that said that there was no inundation in vulnerable areas, well-known for flooding in previous years.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:36 IST
The DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' on Friday praised the government led by party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin for efficiently addressing the monsoon woes and clearing waterlogging here.

In an editorial titled 'Then and Now', the party's Tamil organ said the difference between the previous AIADMK government and the DMK regime is evident with the authorities ensuring that there is no flooding here. In all the areas where the stormwater drain network improvement work is completed, there is no water stagnation. In parts of the city, where the work is on, stagnant water was pumped out immediately using heavy duty motors, the daily said. The railway authorities have appreciated the Greater Chennai Corporation for taking steps to ensure that there was no water stagnation on railway tracks in Egmore here.

'Murasoli' cited news reports of popular dailies that said that there was no inundation in vulnerable areas, well-known for flooding in previous years. Also, it referred to social media accounts of journalists that underscored the swift action by the government and local authorities to ensure that there was no inundation. With the commencement of Northeast monsoon days ago, Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall.

