Sisodia inaugurates artificial hockey turf in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated an artificial turf on Friday to promote hockey in Delhi.Sisodia said the athletes and students would be able to practise at the new hockey field at the Vivekananda College in Vivek Vihar during the day as well as at night.The turf has four high-mast flood lights and six automatic water sprinklers have also been installed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:59 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated an artificial turf on Friday to promote hockey in Delhi.

Sisodia said the athletes and students would be able to practise at the new hockey field at the Vivekananda College in Vivek Vihar during the day as well as at night.

The turf has four high-mast flood lights and six automatic water sprinklers have also been installed. There is a separate drainage system for the field besides a modern rainwater harvesting system. A water storage tank with a capacity of 1.5 lac litres is present under the turf.

Sisodia said the Delhi government built four artificial turfs to promote hockey, adding that the new field would contribute to the cause of popularising the game among the youth.

''In the past eight years, the Delhi government has worked relentlessly to develop the finest sports infrastructure so that our budding players can bring laurels to the country by competing at the global level,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

