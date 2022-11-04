Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland's NATO application
Finnish president Sauli Niinisto is optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland's application to join NATO, he told reporters on Friday.
"I hope it will take place as soon as possible," he added.
