Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot at in Amritsar
PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:32 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot at by unidentified people in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, police said.
The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, they said.
