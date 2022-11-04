Left Menu

China's Premier Li says China keen to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Germany - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:57 IST
Li Keqiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany in "key areas" including trade and investment, manufacturing and vaccines, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China would increase direct flights with Germany in an orderly manner, Li also said, according to CCTV.

