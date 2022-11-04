China's Premier Li says China keen to strengthen vaccine cooperation with Germany - state media

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Germany in "key areas" including trade and investment, manufacturing and vaccines, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China would increase direct flights with Germany in an orderly manner, Li also said, according to CCTV.

