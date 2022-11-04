Left Menu

Gyanvapi: HC admits petition challenging permission for carbon dating, scientific investigation of 'Shivling'

The Allahabad High Court on Friday admitted a revision petition challenging an order passed by the Varanasi district judge, which rejected a demand for carbon dating as well as a scientific examination of a Shivling found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.Admitting the petition filed by Laxmi Devi and others, Justice J J Munir also ordered to issue notices to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the affairs of the mosque, to present its version.An application was moved before the district judge demanding a scientific determination of the age, character etc.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:13 IST
Gyanvapi: HC admits petition challenging permission for carbon dating, scientific investigation of 'Shivling'
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday admitted a revision petition challenging an order passed by the Varanasi district judge, which rejected a demand for carbon dating as well as a scientific examination of a ''Shivling'' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Admitting the petition filed by Laxmi Devi and others, Justice J J Munir also ordered to issue notices to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the affairs of the mosque, to present its version.

An application was moved before the district judge demanding a scientific determination of the age, character etc. of the ''Shivling'', including its carbon dating.

In the application, a ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey was also demanded. GPR is a geophysical method that uses radar pulses to image the subsurface of a structure. It is a non-intrusive method of surveying the sub-surface to investigate underground utilities such as concrete, asphalt, metals, pipes, cables or masonry.

By an order dated October 14, District Judge AK Vishvesh dismissed the application. The order of the district judge has been challenged in the high court.

Four of the five Hindu parties to the matter had sought carbon-dating of the ''Shivling'' found during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises. It was found close to the ''wazookhana'', a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

One of the Hindu petitioners, Rekhi Singh, was not in favour of carbon dating of the ''Shivling''.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing on a civil revision petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee till November 22.

The committee has challenged the district judge's order rejecting its objection to the suit's maintainability filed by the five Hindu women, seeking permission to worship Shringar Gauri and other deities found on the outer wall of the mosque.

On a joint request of the lawyers of the parties, Justice Munir fixed November 22 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022