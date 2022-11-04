Germany boosting ministry protection after suspect drone overflights - Der Spiegel
Germany will install better air defence protection over Defence Ministry office buildings in response to a series of suspect drone overflights, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
The magazine said that a drone with a wingspan of up to 8 metres had been spotted above the ministry's second seat in Bonn in October. The magazine cited an internal document in which officials discussed options for rapidly acquiring the ability to spot drones and shoot them down.
Military intelligence had also spotted drones flying in the vicinity of army bases in Germany where Ukrainian soldiers were being trained, Der Spiegel reported.
