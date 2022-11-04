'ATUP-SUSPENDGonda (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Two officials of the registration department were suspende'

Two officials of the registration department were suspended with immediate effect over laxity in supervision, rigging the records in the office of the deputy registrar.

Giving this information, District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar said here on Friday that in the last few years, several fake land documents were received by rigging the records in the office of the Deputy Registrar Sadar.

When the matter came to the notice, a detailed investigation was conducted, in which 47 such cases have come to the fore, where land was seized with the help of forged documents with the connivance of the registration office.

The DM said that a report was sent by him to the government in this regard, on which Principal Secretary Registration and Stamp Veena Kumari suspended then Assistant Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Arun Kumar Mishra (currently DIG Ghaziabad) and Gonda's present Assistant Inspector General of Registration and Stamps Manoj Kumar Srivastava, with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, both the officers will be attached to the camp office of the Inspector General of Registration. The DM said that the government has nominated Gonda Additional District Magistrate Suresh Kumar Soni as the investigating officer for a detailed investigation into the matter.

An FIR regarding the matter has also been lodged with the police.

