2 registration dept officials suspended over laxity

Two officials of the registration department here were suspended over laxity in supervision and rigging of records in the office of the deputy registrar, an official said on Friday.

Gonda District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar said that in the last few years, several fake land documents were received by rigging the records in the office of the deputy registrar.

An investigation revealed 47 cases where land was seized with the help of forged documents with the connivance of the registration office, according to Kumar.

The two officials were suspended with immediate effect and they will be attached to the camp office of the inspector general of registration.

An FIR has also been lodged with police.

