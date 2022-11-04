Left Menu

Upgrade STP with modern technology, complete work on time: Sisodia to DJB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:35 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed the officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to upgrade the sewage treatment plant with modern technology and complete the work within stipulated time frames, an official statement said.

The DJB has been instructed to take strict action against any lapse by the Sewage Treatment Plant's (STP) contractors in the work to fulfil targets, it said. A work report shall be submitted every day to the deputy CM by the CEO of the DJB as well. It will also be ensured that all stipulated safety standards and measures of quality are followed during this process, the statement further stated. According to the statement, Sisodia said, ''Delhi Government is working in a phased manner to increase the capacity of various sewage treatment plants in different areas in the national capital to clean the Yamuna.'' ''The set target is to clean the Yamuna river completely by 2025. As part of this initiative, the 45 MDG sewage treatment plant at Kondli will be upgraded to release clean water into the Yamuna,'' he said. He said the treated water will not only help in cleaning the river but will also prove to be very useful to meet other requirements – such as for horticulture and rejuvenating Delhi's lakes to meet the growing demand for potable water.

Sisodia also conducted a surprise inspection of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and 'sludge treatment plant' at Kondli, during which he found that the sewage treatment has not been following stipulated norms and quality control measures. He reprimanded the officials and instructed them to resolve this issue at the earliest, for which a plan of action must be submitted to him within a week, the statement said. Sisodia also inspected the sludge treatment plant built inside the premises of the Kondli STP. He said this sludge treatment plant can treat 200 tonnes of sludge daily. It is based on the technology of hot air oxidation, in which the silt is dried and converted into biochar using hot air. It is then removed from the sewage, is processed and the residue is used to make tiles, it said.

