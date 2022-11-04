Left Menu

UP: Body of missing history sheeter recovered from canal

The body of a missing history sheeter was recovered from a canal near a field on Friday in Milak village of the Qila police station area here, police said on Friday.Identified as Mukhtar Ahmed 40, a resident of Ejaz Nagar Gotia, he was missing since November 1.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:45 IST
Identified as Mukhtar Ahmed (40), a resident of Ejaz Nagar Gotia, he was missing since November 1. According to the police, the family had lodged a missing complaint with the Baradari police station. Since then the police were looking for him.

Mukhtar's body was found lying face down in the canal with a cloth tied over its mouth. Police reached the spot after receiving information from the villagers.

After investigation, the police took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem. Circle Officer Shweta Yadav said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

