UP: Body of missing history sheeter recovered from canal
The body of a missing history sheeter was recovered from a canal near a field on Friday in Milak village of the Qila police station area here, police said on Friday.Identified as Mukhtar Ahmed 40, a resident of Ejaz Nagar Gotia, he was missing since November 1.
- Country:
- India
The body of a missing history sheeter was recovered from a canal near a field on Friday in Milak village of the Qila police station area here, police said on Friday.
Identified as Mukhtar Ahmed (40), a resident of Ejaz Nagar Gotia, he was missing since November 1. According to the police, the family had lodged a missing complaint with the Baradari police station. Since then the police were looking for him.
Mukhtar's body was found lying face down in the canal with a cloth tied over its mouth. Police reached the spot after receiving information from the villagers.
After investigation, the police took the body in possession and sent it for post-mortem. Circle Officer Shweta Yadav said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shweta Yadav
- Baradari
- Mukhtar Ahmed
- Qila
- Ejaz Nagar Gotia
- Milak