Govt official found dead in Jharkhand's Bokaro

A senior government official was found in Jharkhand's Bokaro town on Thursday, police said.

District Panchayat Raj Officer Raj Shekhar was found hanging at his residence in Sector I/C, they said. Shekhar's body was found by his wife after she returned from morning walk, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar said the officer was a native of Anisabad in Bihar's Patna.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the death, which is suspected to be suicide, he said.

