Left Menu

Govt official found dead in Jharkhand's Bokaro

PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:53 IST
Govt official found dead in Jharkhand's Bokaro
  • Country:
  • India

A senior government official was found in Jharkhand's Bokaro town on Thursday, police said.

District Panchayat Raj Officer Raj Shekhar was found hanging at his residence in Sector I/C, they said. Shekhar's body was found by his wife after she returned from morning walk, they added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar said the officer was a native of Anisabad in Bihar's Patna.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the death, which is suspected to be suicide, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022