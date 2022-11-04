Left Menu

Def Min extends pro rata pension benefits to JCOs, ORs with 10 years of service & who join PSUs

The Ministry of Defence on Friday said that it has extended the benefit of provision of pro rata pension to JCOsORs junior commissioned officersOther Ranks of the defence services, having not less than 10 years of qualifying service in it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence on Friday said that it has extended the benefit of provision of pro rata pension to JCOs/ORs (junior commissioned officers/Other Ranks) of the defence services, having not less than 10 years of qualifying service in it. Earlier this benefit was limited to the commissioned officers only. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal of the department of ex-servicemen in this regard, and the ministry issued necessary order dated November 4, the ministry said in a statement.

''Ministry of Defence (MoD) has extended the benefit of provision of pro-rata pension to JCOs/ORs of the defence Services, having not less than 10 years of qualifying service in defence service, who join/joined central public enterprises/central autonomous bodies/central public sector undertaking on permanent absorption/ employment,' it said.

It is notable that the provisions will be applicable to those JCOs/ORs who are absorbed/appointed in central public sector enterprises/central public sector undertaking (on or after 06.03.1985) or central autonomous bodies (on or after 31.03.1987).

However, the financial benefit in past cases will be allowed prospectively from the date of issue of this order, the ministry said.

