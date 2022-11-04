Left Menu

Blinken says G7 is clear-eyed about need to align on China

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:09 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the Group of Seven countries (G7) is clear-eyed about the need to align their approach on China.

Speaking after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster, Blinken also said the United States strongly agrees with reasons laid out by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his visit to China this week.

