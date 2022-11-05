RSS postpones Nov 6 events in TN, to appeal against HC order on permission with riders

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to postpone its scheduled route marches and other events scheduled for November 6 and appeal against a single judge order of the Madras High Court granting permission for the events with conditions.

A Sangh source on Saturday confirmed that the organisation has decided to postpone the route marches and public meetings, which were allowed by the High Court to be held in 44 locations across Tamil Nadu, as against the 50 it wanted to.

The single judge bench of Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan had on Friday permitted the RSS to take out route marches and hold public meetings at 44 places in Tamil Nadu on November 6 subject to certain conditions.

One of them stipulated that the procession and public meetings should be conducted on premises such as grounds or stadium.

The judge said the rally cannot be allowed at six places where the situation is not conducive -- Coimbatore, Mettupalayam and Pollachi; Palladam in Tiruppur district, Arumanai in Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil.

The RSS had sought the court's approval to hold the events in 50 places.

Among other things, the judge said nobody shall either sing songs or speak ill of any individual, caste and religion during the programme.

They shall not for any reason talk or express anything in favour of organisations banned by the Central government. They should also not indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and the integrity of the country.

The participants shall not bring any stick, lathi or weapon that may cause injury to any one.

An undertaking to reimburse the cost for any damage that may occur en route to any public/private property and an undertaking to bear the compensation/replacement costs as well, if they are to be awarded to any other institution/person, who may apply for the same, Justice Ilanthiraiyan said.

If there is violation of any one of the conditions imposed, the police official concerned is at liberty to take necessary action, as per law, he further said.

