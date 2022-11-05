Left Menu

North Korea fires four ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday. On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:15 IST
North Korea fires four ballistic missiles -S.Korea military
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, said the South Korean military, adding the missiles flew about 130 kms (80 miles) at an altitude of about 20 kms (12 miles). North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul, and Tokyo and raising speculation it could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Saturday's launch, fired between 11:31 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. KST, comes as the United States and South Korea wrapped up a six-day Vigilant Storm exercise that began on Oct. 31. The joint military exercise involved some 240 military aircraft and two U.S. strategic bomber B-1B, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is the first time the B-1B has been deployed in U.S.-South Korean drills since 2017, which shows "the combined defense capabilities and determination of the Republic of Korea and the U.S. to resolutely respond to any provocations from North Korea, and the will of the U.S. to implement a strong commitment to extended deterrence," JCS said in a statement. Pyongyang on Friday demanded that the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time. In recent years the U.N. Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more U.N. sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022