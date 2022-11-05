BJP youth wing leader murder: 3 more arrested as NIA conducts searches at 5 places in Karnataka

The NIA arrested three more alleged conspirators behind the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru during searches at multiple locations in Karnataka on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

The National Investigation Agency carried out the searches at five locations in Dakshina Kannada, Hubli and Mysuru and arrested K Mahammad Iqbal, K Ismail Shafi and Ibrahim Sha, the spokesperson said.

The three arrests were made from different villages of Dakshina Kannada, the official said, adding that digital devices and incriminating documents were also seized from their houses during the searches.

Nettaru, a resident of Bellare, was killed with sharp weapons allegedly by cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26.

The case was initially registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on July 27 and re-registered by the NIA on August 4, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the three accused were arrested for their active involvement in the conspiracy hatched to murder Nettaru. So far, 10 accused persons have been arrested in this case.

The NIA has also declared a reward for information leading to the arrest of four other accused who are absconding. Efforts are on to arrest them, the spokesperson said.

