Autopsy of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri conducted; suspect sent to 7-day custody

The post-mortem examination of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead in broad daylight while taking part in a protest, was conducted at the Government Medical College here on Saturday, officials said.

Heavy police deployment was made outside the post-mortem house of the GMC. A videography of the autopsy was done, they said.

The family of Suri refused to cremate the body till he was given a martyr status.

Five shots were fired at Suri (58) during the protest outside a temple in a busy Amritsar locality on Friday. He collapsed after being shot and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Suri was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime was seized. He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

A large number of people assembled at the house of Suri and security around Suri's house has been beefed up.

Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.

Meanwhile, Singh was presented before the court amid tight security arrangements. He was remanded in seven days of police custody.

Singh owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

On Friday evening, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the crime spot with senior officials and took stock of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)