2 arrested for killing man suspecting him to be thief

Two men who killed a wanderer suspecting him to be a thief in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area were arrested, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Gaya Prashad (25) and Rakesh (45), residents of jhuggi Fatak number 3, Vivekanand Puri Halt in Sarai Rohilla, they said.

On Wednesday, police received information about an injured person lying near Vivekanand Puri Halt the same area. The injured was shifted to a hospital and during treatment, he succumbed to his injuries, police said. During the investigation, the statements of eyewitnesses revealed that the unidentified person was present near the jhuggi, Fatak number 3 near Vivekanand Puri Halt on Wednesday around 7 pm, they said. One of the residents Prasad caught him over suspicion of theft and beat him up with sticks. Prasad was joined by other accused Rakesh and Vijay, who thrashed the wanderer continuously, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

On Thursday, Prashad and Rakesh were arrested, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on Wednesday evening, they, along with their neighbour Vijay, were in their jhuggi when they saw a suspicious-looking person whom they assumed to be a thief. They said they started beating him up with wooden sticks after which the victim fell unconscious, police said. Later they picked him up and dropped him across a railway track near the Railway Colony in Sarai Rohilla, police said, adding that the search is on for the remaining accused.

