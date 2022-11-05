Viral video of youngsters taking bath while riding bike prompts police action

Two youngsters, who were seen in a viral video, taking bath while riding on a bike were taken into custody by the police for violating various traffic laws.

Bharanikkavu residents Ajmal and Badhusha were seen in the video riding a bike in the rain leathered in soap.

After the video went viral, police charged them for engaging in dangerous driving on the road and fined them Rs 5,000.

''We registered a case and fined them,'' police said.

The youths told the police that they were coming back from a sports event and attempted bathing while riding for fun as it was raining.

The incident happened at Bharanikkavu junction on November 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)