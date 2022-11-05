Left Menu

Viral video of youngsters taking bath while riding bike prompts police action

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:09 IST
Viral video of youngsters taking bath while riding bike prompts police action
  • Country:
  • India

Two youngsters, who were seen in a viral video, taking bath while riding on a bike were taken into custody by the police for violating various traffic laws.

Bharanikkavu residents Ajmal and Badhusha were seen in the video riding a bike in the rain leathered in soap.

After the video went viral, police charged them for engaging in dangerous driving on the road and fined them Rs 5,000.

''We registered a case and fined them,'' police said.

The youths told the police that they were coming back from a sports event and attempted bathing while riding for fun as it was raining.

The incident happened at Bharanikkavu junction on November 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022