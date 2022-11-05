Left Menu

4 out of every 5 families in Delhi-NCR facing pollution-related ailments: Survey

Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR have claimed to have experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks, according to a survey.Meanwhile, 18 per cent of the total 19,000 people surveyed by LocalCircles have already visited a doctor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meanwhile, 18 percent of the total 19,000 people surveyed by LocalCircles have already visited a doctor. The survey also found that 80 percent of the surveyed families have at least one member who is experiencing some kind of respiratory problem due to air pollution. The responses were sought from the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad with 63 percent of respondents being male.

''Four in five Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) families surveyed have someone experiencing pollution-related ailments: 18 percent have already visited a doctor or a hospital,'' the survey mentioned.

Answering the question on the nature of the ailment, 80 percent of families said their members are ''facing multiple issues due to the pollution'', while 7 percent denied having any issue at all due to the pollution.

Meanwhile, 13 percent were said to be unaffected by air pollution as they are not living in Delhi-NCR at the time. In effect, to avoid the impact of air pollution, some have temporarily moved out of the national capital region, while the majority of those remaining are paying a price – court ill health. When a similar question was asked five days after Diwali, 70 percent of citizens complained that someone in their family was experiencing the same pollution-related illness.

This number has risen by 10 percent in a matter of five days, during which 13 percent of the respondents have left Delhi-NCR temporarily. LocalCircles is a community social media platform that holds surveys on issues of governance, and public and consumer interest.

