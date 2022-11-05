Thane: One held for killing man who intervened in fight
One person was arrested for allegedly killing a man who intervened to break up a fight in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.The accused and one more person were fighting in a room in a slum colony in Kalwa on Friday afternoon, and victim Omprakash Tiwari 42 was stabbed when he intervened, Inspector YJ Shirsat said.The accused had first stabbed the man he was having an argument with.
- Country:
- India
One person was arrested for allegedly killing a man who intervened to break up a fight in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.
The accused and one more person were fighting in a room in a slum colony in Kalwa on Friday afternoon, and victim Omprakash Tiwari (42) was stabbed when he intervened, Inspector YJ Shirsat said.
''The accused had first stabbed the man he was having an argument with. This man, identified as Suraj Sheikh, is hospitalised. The accused then stabbed Tiwari, who died on the spot. The accused was held late Friday night,'' the Kalwa police station official said.
He has been charged for murder and attempt to murder as well as other offences, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suraj Sheikh
- Maharashtra
- Thane district
- Kalwa
- Omprakash Tiwari
- YJ Shirsat
- Tiwari
ALSO READ
Shinde government restores general consent to CBI for probing cases in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Special CBI court denies bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in alleged corruption case.
Body of unidentified man found in Kalwa creek in Thane
Sharad Pawar says he will participate in Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra
Maharashtra sees 387 COVID-19 cases, one death, 457 recoveries