Thane: One held for killing man who intervened in fight

One person was arrested for allegedly killing a man who intervened to break up a fight in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.The accused and one more person were fighting in a room in a slum colony in Kalwa on Friday afternoon, and victim Omprakash Tiwari 42 was stabbed when he intervened, Inspector YJ Shirsat said.The accused had first stabbed the man he was having an argument with.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:16 IST
Thane: One held for killing man who intervened in fight
One person was arrested for allegedly killing a man who intervened to break up a fight in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused and one more person were fighting in a room in a slum colony in Kalwa on Friday afternoon, and victim Omprakash Tiwari (42) was stabbed when he intervened, Inspector YJ Shirsat said.

''The accused had first stabbed the man he was having an argument with. This man, identified as Suraj Sheikh, is hospitalised. The accused then stabbed Tiwari, who died on the spot. The accused was held late Friday night,'' the Kalwa police station official said.

He has been charged for murder and attempt to murder as well as other offences, the official added.

