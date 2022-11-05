Maha: House-breaking theft gang members nabbed in Latur
PTI | Latur | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A gang allegedly involved in several house-breaking thefts was busted in Latur in Maharashtra, and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2.68 lakh were recovered, a police official said on Saturday.
The three accused were held from Sugav village in Chakur tehsil after Crime Branch teams were formed to solve HBT cases, he said.
A hunt is on for more members of the gang by teams from Shivaji Nagar and MIDC police stations, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Chakur
- Latur
- Sugav
- MIDC
- Shivaji Nagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Latur: Ooti Budruk wins district-level 'beautiful village' contest held by Maha govt
Shinde government restores general consent to CBI for probing cases in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Special CBI court denies bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in alleged corruption case.
Maha: Four held for looting Rs 2.25 cr cash, 2.4 kg gold from Latur businessman's home
Sharad Pawar says he will participate in Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra