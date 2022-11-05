Left Menu

Maha: House-breaking theft gang members nabbed in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:28 IST
Maha: House-breaking theft gang members nabbed in Latur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gang allegedly involved in several house-breaking thefts was busted in Latur in Maharashtra, and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2.68 lakh were recovered, a police official said on Saturday.

The three accused were held from Sugav village in Chakur tehsil after Crime Branch teams were formed to solve HBT cases, he said.

A hunt is on for more members of the gang by teams from Shivaji Nagar and MIDC police stations, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022