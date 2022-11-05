Left Menu

Fire at plastic footwear factory in Delhi, no casualties reported

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:53 IST
Fire at plastic footwear factory in Delhi, no casualties reported
A plastic footwear manufacturing factory caught fire in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said they received information about the blaze at the two-storey building at 7.56 am and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused at 11.45 pm. No injury was reported, they said.

Police said, the incident took place early in the morning when the factory was closed. Last week, three people died and 17 suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a factory in Narela Industrial Area. The fire had broken out at a slipper manufacturing factory on the second floor of the building. A senior fire official had said the fire had led to a blast which was such that the windows of the floor were broken and a person thrown out. He said only the second floor was engulfed in the flames. The owner of the factory, Pitampura resident Sahil Garg (30), had been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

