Left Menu

Pak PM Shehbaz demands 'full court commission' to probe Imran Khan’s assassination bid allegation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded constitution of a full court commission by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations levelled by his predecessor Imran Khan who accused him and the interior minister as well as a senior military official of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him.Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz-led government.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:16 IST
Pak PM Shehbaz demands 'full court commission' to probe Imran Khan’s assassination bid allegation
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded constitution of a “full court commission” by the Supreme Court to probe the allegations levelled by his predecessor Imran Khan who accused him and the interior minister as well as a senior military official of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz-led government. While one person died, several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were injured in the incident.

A day after the attack on him, Khan alleged that three people -- Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer -- were behind the botched assassination attempt on his life.

Addressing a press conference here, Prime Minister Shehbaz demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to constitute a “full court commission” to probe the allegations levelled by Khan, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Reacting to Khan's allegations against the unnamed military official, Shehbaz said the PTI chief “is attacking the Pakistan Army like an enemy”.

A smear campaign is being run on social media against the military, he alleged.

Shehbaz said Khan is a ''liar from head to toe'' and is trying his best to destroy Pakistan.

“You [Imran Khan] are pushing the nation towards destruction through lies...it’s my responsibility to save the nation from this destruction,” he said.

The Pakistan Army said in a statement has said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by Chairman PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

The institution will jealously safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what. The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned, the Army said in a strong statement, hours after Khan made the allegations.

''No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity,'' it said, adding that the Army has requested the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Khan asked his party workers and supporters to continue protesting against his assassination attempt until the three “accused” resigned. He said the resignations of the three, who “controlled all agencies”, was necessary for an impartial probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022