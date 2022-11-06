Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8

Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 127 for eight in a high-stake T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Afridi returned with figures of 4 for 22, while Shadab Khan (2/30) picked up two wickets.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

The winner of the match will join India in the semifinals from Group 2 after Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament with a 13-run win earlier in the day.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 127 for 8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54; Shaheen Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30).

