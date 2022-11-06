Left Menu

Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/8

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 06-11-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 11:25 IST
Shaheen Afridi registers career best T20I figures (Photo: ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Shaheen Afridi scalped four wickets as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to a paltry 127 for eight in a high-stake T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Afridi returned with figures of 4 for 22, while Shadab Khan (2/30) picked up two wickets.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto made 54, while Afif Hossain remained unbeaten on 24.

The winner of the match will join India in the semifinals from Group 2 after Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the tournament with a 13-run win earlier in the day.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 127 for 8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54; Shaheen Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

