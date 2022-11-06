BRIEF-Philip Morris Wins Elliott’s Backing For $15.7Bn Swedish Match Takeover - FT
Nov 6 (Reuters) -
* PHILIP MORRIS WINS ELLIOTT’S BACKING FOR $15.7BN SWEDISH MATCH TAKEOVER - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3DH4Uuy Further company coverage:
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Philip Morris to get EU nod for Swedish Match with asset sale -sources
