Left Menu

Meghalaya: Fire in govt officer's vehicle triggers tension, probe on

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 18:53 IST
Meghalaya: Fire in govt officer's vehicle triggers tension, probe on
  • Country:
  • India

The vehicle of a senior officer was gutted in a fire in Shillong, triggering tension in the area, police said on Sunday.

The vehicle of Extra Assistant Commissioner L Kharmon was parked in Dhanketi area where the incident happened around 10 pm on Saturday, they said.

Kharmon went there to attend a private party, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI.

The rear window of the vehicle was found broken but there was no sign of a petrol bomb, he said.

The incident triggered panic among the people who thronged the spot to see the damaged vehicle.

Police are investigating whether it was an attack on the officer, Nongtynger said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022