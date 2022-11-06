Meghalaya: Fire in govt officer's vehicle triggers tension, probe on

The vehicle of a senior officer was gutted in a fire in Shillong, triggering tension in the area, police said on Sunday.

The vehicle of Extra Assistant Commissioner L Kharmon was parked in Dhanketi area where the incident happened around 10 pm on Saturday, they said.

Kharmon went there to attend a private party, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI.

The rear window of the vehicle was found broken but there was no sign of a petrol bomb, he said.

The incident triggered panic among the people who thronged the spot to see the damaged vehicle.

Police are investigating whether it was an attack on the officer, Nongtynger said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)